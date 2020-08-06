Peter Navarro Relies On Dilbert Cartoonist For Hydroxychloroquine Expertise

Articles

Peter Navarro is like a QVC host when it comes to Hydroxychloroquine. One has to assume his personal investments in this drug are so massive that he is impelled to promote the fake cure as if his entire fortune depends on it. In the latest sales pitch, Navarro told CNN's Erin Burnett that a video by Dilbert cartoonist (and right winger) Scott Adams would answer all her questions and definitely seal the deal on this great offer! Free shipping! Call now! PETER NAVARRO: I reach out to all your viewers. Scott Adams—you know Scott Adams, right? He’s the guy who wrote the Dilbert cartoon. He did a beautiful ten-minute video on Twitter, and the thesis of the video is that CNN might be killing thousands because of the way they’ve treated that. So, I would just ask—I’ll let Scott Adams’ video be my defense on this. Erin Burnett wasn't buying. "I find that to be offensive because he’s a comic strip writer." She then name-checked actual doctors: Dr. Fauci, Dr. Brett Giroir, and Dr. Deborah Birx, none of whom have endorsed hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID. Navarro barked back. Birx had not “come out against hydroxychloroquine,” and then Burnett played an actual video of Birx saying “no evidence that the drug improves those patients’ outcomes, whether they have mild-to-moderate disease or whether they’re seriously ill in the hospital.” And then the truth comes out:

