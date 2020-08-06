NY Attorney General Sues National Rifle Association

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020

New York Attorney General Letitia James expected to make announcement of a national nature. She's suing the NRA and seeks to dissolve the organization and seize its assets and those of Wayne LaPierre and his accountants. BREAKING: The People v. the @NRA has been filed by NY AG Letitia James. Here we go... pic.twitter.com/75fCplrby8 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 6, 2020 We are seeking to dissolve the NRA for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities laws and undermine its own mission. The NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission for personal use by senior leadership. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020

