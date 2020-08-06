The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fox Follows Trump In Desperate Attack On Biden: 'Mentally Impaired'

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

A running theme over on Fox "news," a.k.a. State-TV, or Trump-TV for months on end now has been to try to project one of Trump's biggest problems -- the fact that the man babbles incoherently and has trouble pronouncing so many words that I've lost count of how many of these gaffes he's made -- which has caused many have questioned whether he's suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer's or has some other sort of cognitive issue -- and accuse his opponent Joe Biden of the same thing. The Daily Show did a brilliant parody of their projection this week with a mash-up of just a few of those gaffes: [embed eid="41634" /] On this morning's Fox & Friends, cohost Brian Kilmeade actually has the gall to say this about Joe Biden during yet another segment where they were attacking his mental acuity: This Is no time for someone that can't find a vowel in a sentence, let alone make a coherent statement on policy. This was after they played maybe ten or so seconds out of a longer two minute back and forth of an interview Biden gave to Yahoo News. You can watch the entire exchange below, where you can see that Biden's response was quite coherent. [embed eid="41635" /] Biden overcame a stutter he had as a child, and still struggles with it on occasion. Fox has shamefully been playing Trump's game and showing clips like the one in the clip at the top of this post in an endless loop on the network.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/foxs-kilmeade-no-time-someone-cant-find

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version