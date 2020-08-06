Fox Follows Trump In Desperate Attack On Biden: 'Mentally Impaired'

Articles

A running theme over on Fox "news," a.k.a. State-TV, or Trump-TV for months on end now has been to try to project one of Trump's biggest problems -- the fact that the man babbles incoherently and has trouble pronouncing so many words that I've lost count of how many of these gaffes he's made -- which has caused many have questioned whether he's suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer's or has some other sort of cognitive issue -- and accuse his opponent Joe Biden of the same thing. The Daily Show did a brilliant parody of their projection this week with a mash-up of just a few of those gaffes: [embed eid="41634" /] On this morning's Fox & Friends, cohost Brian Kilmeade actually has the gall to say this about Joe Biden during yet another segment where they were attacking his mental acuity: This Is no time for someone that can't find a vowel in a sentence, let alone make a coherent statement on policy. This was after they played maybe ten or so seconds out of a longer two minute back and forth of an interview Biden gave to Yahoo News. You can watch the entire exchange below, where you can see that Biden's response was quite coherent. [embed eid="41635" /] Biden overcame a stutter he had as a child, and still struggles with it on occasion. Fox has shamefully been playing Trump's game and showing clips like the one in the clip at the top of this post in an endless loop on the network.

