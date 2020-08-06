As Florida Nursing Home Residents Died, Trump Donors Raked In Federal Handouts

Articles

Florida facilities connected to Eliezer Scheiner of New York have the worst outbreaks of COVID in the state, yet with the $3mil Scheiner raised for Trump, he was able to get much more than what he paid for. A few months after this event, Trump would relax oversight of nursing homes, right in time for the devastation of COVID-19. Couple that with the tens of millions in federal handouts from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services. And they want more, including liability from an potential lawsuits due to their gross negligence. (Their point man is Mitch McConnell.) All in all, a pretty healthy return on investment, even if that meant more nursing home residents would die. Source: McClatchy The day before Williams learned that her mother had COVID, Southern Oaks reported that 92 residents and 15 employees at the 210-bed facility had tested positive for the virus — the most cases of any nursing home in the state at that point. It’s one of a number of troubled Florida facilities connected to Eliezer Scheiner, a New York nursing home operator who has made headlines for the poor quality of care in his homes in other states, although the connections are obscured in records. He is also known for his fundraising for President Donald Trump.

