The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biden’s Challenge: Keeping Up Momentum

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading in the polls over incumbent President Donald Trump but must rally and unite his party’s progressive wing while appealing to the broader electorate if he hopes to win November’s presidential election.  The continuing coronavirus pandemic makes traditional campaigning difficult, and Biden campaign officials now say he will not travel to his party’s convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to accept the presidential nomination.  VOA’s Mike O’Sullivan reports on the strengths and vulnerabilities of the man Democrats hope will win the White House.
Produced by: Mike O’Sullivan

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/bidens-challenge-keeping-momentum-4378776

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version