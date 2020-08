Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 19:31 Hits: 1

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appeared to put a time limit on talks to reach a new deal on a congressional coronavirus relief package on Wednesday, saying if negotiators can't reach an agreement by Friday, they likely won't be able to do a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/510729-white-house-warns-theres-likely-no-deal-with-no-agreement-by-friday