Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 20:01 Hits: 2

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Adam Segal, a digital and cyberspace policy expert, about the future of Chinese technology companies in the U.S. amid the Trump administration's push to ban TikTok.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/05/899438667/what-is-the-future-of-chinese-tech-companies-in-the-u-s?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics