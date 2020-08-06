Looks Like Deutsche Bank Already Handed Over Documents To Cy Vance

Articles

The walls are closing in around Donald Trump, his kids and his company and he can't pardon his way out of this. These are state charges and they will stick. The New York Times is reporting that New York prosecutors subpoenaed his longtime bank, Deutsche Bank and that their investigation appears to be even more broad than initially thought based on the Supreme Court testimony from just a few months back. The Manhattan D.A., Cy Vance, issued the subpoena last year, seeking financial records that Trump and his company gave to the bank, probably as part of applications for loans. It was intitally suspected that Vance's office was seeking documents related to the hush money payments to Trump's mistresses. Now it appears to be significantly broader. In a court filing earlier this week, Vance's office cited “public reports of possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization”, which was a clear indication that they were also looking into crimes related to the bank and insurance fraud. Although Deutsche Bank has been the subject of many investigations, this is the most direct one placing the target directly on Donald Trump's back. And this investigation is a criminal inquiry. The real issue for Donald Trump is this:

