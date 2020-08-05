The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Top GOPer Pours Cold Water On Trump&#8217;s WH Acceptance Speech Idea: &#8216;Is That Even Legal?&#8217;

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) doesn’t seem to be on board with President Donald Trump’s potential plan to give his nomination speech at the White House during the Republican National Convention (RNC).

“Is that even legal?” the GOP leader asked while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, according to Politico. “I assume that’s not something that you could do. I assume there’s some Hatch Act issues or something.”

Thune said he hadn’t heard Trump’s comments about the issue, but “I think anything you do on federal property would seem to be problematic.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump told the hosts of “Fox and Friends” that he was “probably” going to give his speech at the White House now that plans to hold the RNC in Jacksonville, Florida have been cancelled.

“It’s the easiest alternative. I think it’s a beautiful alternative,” Trump said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) similarly rejected Trump’s idea, telling MSNBC Wednesday afternoon: “He can’t do that.”

