Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 21:49 Hits: 5

The White House and congressional Democrats are racing the clock as they try to agree to a framework for a coronavirus relief package by Friday.The self-imposed deadline sets up a 48-hour scramble for the key negotiators, Treasury Secretary Steven...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/510766-skepticism-grows-over-friday-deadline-for-coronavirus-deal