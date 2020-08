Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has shared new details of his plan for overturning President Trump's agenda, including a commitment to stop building the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

