Teacher Protests Erupt As #DemandSafeSchools Takes Off

The hashtag #DemandSafeSchools lit up Twitter on Monday as teachers and students in districts across the country took part in protests over plans for in-person learning in fall despite safety concerns from Covid-19. Actions took place in dozens of major cities including Milwaukee, Chicago, Phoenix, and New York, with some advocates joining the day of action with virtual displays of support. Our schools are safe when they are COVID-free and police-free. Our students, educators, school social workers, and all school employees deserve a safe, supported, and well-funded environment to thrive. #EdEquityOrElse #DemandSafeSchools #PoliceFreeSchools pic.twitter.com/xYDZ8rhxgc — NASW Arkansas (@NASW_Arkansas) August 4, 2020

