Justice Democrats secure another victory with Cori Bush, unseating a dynasty

Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020

Missouri Democratic congressional candidate Cori Bush. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Missouri’s 1st District has been represented by a member of the Clay family for more than fifty years. But last night, progressive candidate Cori Bush won her primary against Rep. Lacy Clay (D-Mo.), marking another massive victory for a Justice Democrats-backed candidate this cycle.

The victory follows Bush’s unsuccessful primary challenge to Clay in 2018 , which saw her lose by a 20-point margin. Yet this cycle, Bush ran a more formidable race, raising three times the money she did last cycle and seeing a six-figure boost from progressive outside groups . Bush also received the endorsements of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and newcomer Jamaal Bowman, whose July primary victory against longtime Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) similarly shook the confidence of establishment Democrats.

“People just automatically started paying attention to us,” Bush said in an interview with Politico about the effect of Bowman’s victory on her own campaign. “We had an uptick in fundraising, an uptick in volunteers and more media. That was a great boost to our campaign in these last final weeks.”

Bush supporters also credit her victory to her longtime involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement, dating back to her leadership role in protests over the police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014. She led rallies more recently following the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Justice Democrats , the progressive PAC that gained notoriety after helping secure the election of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in 2018, spent $150,000 buying media ads in the final week of the primary fight pushing Bush as a fresh alternative to Clay, a 10-term incumbent. It was the group’s second time running independent expenditures after dropping $920,000 on Bowman’s race.

Fight Corporate Monopolies, a new Sanders-tied 501(c)(4) that doesn’t disclose its donors, also spent $90,000 on ads attacking Clay’s push against Obama-era Wall Street reforms. It was the second race that the “dark money” group entered this cycle after spending $300,000 on attack ads targeting Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.). Neal will face a primary vote on Sept. 1 against Alex Morse, the progressive mayor of Holyoke, Mass.

Though Bush raised just $562,000 to Clay’s $741,000, the outside spending helped push the total media-spending in her favor past Clay’s, who didn’t receive any outside support on the airwaves.

The bulk of Bush’s fundraising came from April through July, when she raised a total of $227,000 in the three-month period, more than doubling Clay’s haul in the same period. Bush managed to raise another $127,000 in the month of July, with $47,000 coming in following Bowman’s victory.

Clay’s exit comes after two decades in the House. He succeeded his father, Rep. Bill Clay (D-Mo.) who had served for 32 years since 1969. Bill Clay was one of the founding members of the Congressional Black Caucus, which vocally supported Lacy Clay’s reelection. A statement from Bill Clay, obtained by St. Louis Public Radio podcast host Gabe Fleisher, blamed “outside money from sources associated with Bernie Sanders” for the loss.



