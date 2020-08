Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020

Toobin's new book, True Crimes and Misdemeanors, examines how Trump and his team outmaneuvered special counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller, he says, gave Trump "a free pass" on obstruction of justice.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb, Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/05/899270408/legal-analyst-jeffrey-toobin-explains-the-tragedy-of-the-mueller-investigation?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics