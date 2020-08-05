Stephanie Ruhle: Trump's Kodak Bailout 'Stinks To The High Heavens'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 10:24 Hits: 1

I’ve written twice about the scandal lurking behind Trump’s very suspicious use of the Defense Production Act to loan Kodak $765 in taxpayer money to reconfigure itself as a pharmaceutical company – and, coincidentally greatly enrich its CEO at the same time, via well-timed stock options. It also just so happens that Kodak was a big sponsor of Trump's Celebrity Apprentice show. Monday night, Joy Reid asked business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle, “What the heck is going on with this deal?” RUHLE: Here’s why this deal stinks. Eastman Kodak filed for bankruptcy in 2011. Yes, it’s a huge storied company, with a huge American brand that squandered it. And in the age of digital, they lost their groove. They filed in 2012. They tried to get their groove back and failed. They tried to get into the cryptocurrency space. But even in the last year, executives have been guiding Wall Street, saying, “We might not be able to continue much longer.” They issued a deal in the spring because they didn't have enough money.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/stephanie-ruhle-trumps-kodak-bailout