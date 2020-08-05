Nuclear Bibles Cause Blow Up At Charleston Navy Base

Articles

Like most heroes in the fight for religious freedom in the military, he—or she—remains anonymous. But on July 31, a naval officer at Naval Weapons Station, Joint Base Charleston, home to the Nuclear Power Training Unit, emailed the Military Religious Freedom Foundation seeking help for an all-too-common violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion." "I noticed a few months back that at my base, NWS Charleston, there are often Christian flyers and handouts on a table as you leave the building," the officer wrote. "I generally ignored it, but recently I noticed that they have full Bibles being distributed, that are labeled 'NPTU Bible' (NPTU is our command). It seems like a clear promotion of Christianity by our command to have the label "NPTU Bible", coupled with the exclusive access to being distributed at the table. I looked into it, and I believe the Bibles to be distributed either by something called Operation Worship or Gideon's International. It seems wrong that we should be providing a designated space for proselytizing to sailors." Boy, was (s)he right!

