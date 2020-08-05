President Stupid Repeats Dangerous Lie That Covid Is 'Going Away', Children Are 'Virtually Immune'

Articles

Trump proved once again that he's dangerously untethered to reality during a phone-in interview with is favorite morning show on his propaganda network. Trump was asked about how we can safely reopen schools from cohost Pete Hegseth, and once again pretended that the coronavirus is going to just magically go away, and then lied about children being "virtually immune" to the virus. TRUMP: My view is the schools should open. This thing is going away. It will go away like things go away. And my view is that school should be open. If you look at children, children are almost, and I would almost say definitely, but almost immune from this disease. So few... and they’ve gotten stronger. Hard to believe. I don’t know how you feel about it, but they have much stronger immune systems than we do, somehow, for this. And they do it... they don’t have a problem. They just don’t have a problem. Here's more on that from CNN: The President also brought up that only one minor had died from coronavirus in the state of New Jersey and that he suspected the child was diabetic. He also suggested that children under the diabetic child’s age were also even more immune.

