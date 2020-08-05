Big money pours into Republican primary for Senate in Tennessee

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 15:42 Hits: 6

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks with US Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty in 2019. Hagerty is now competing for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Tennessee (JACQUELYN MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

In the Tennessee Republican Senate primary , wealthy donors — and the candidates themselves — are pouring millions into the crowded contest that has largely turned into a two-person race.

The winner of the Aug. 6 primary will run to replace retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), and will most likely cruise to victory in the general election. The Cook Political Report currently rates the race as “solid R.”

Bill Hagerty, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan in the Trump administration, is the favorite of Republican establishment figures. President Donald Trump endorsed him a year before the primaries, and both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) also endorsed Hagerty.

Meanwhile, Manny Sethi — a trauma surgeon and university professor — is running as a conservative outsider, sporting endorsements from Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Despite his medical background, Sethi has rejected the mask mandate at recent campaign events, drawing attention and some criticism for going against the recommendations of the nation’s top doctors.

George Flinn — a physician and local county commissioner — is also running for the Senate seat, running on a platform of “Make Government Boring Again ” and dedication to end performative politics in Congress. He has not received any major endorsements in the race, but is self-financing his campaign.

The race — essentially between Hagerty and Sethi — has turned raucous in recent weeks as each has attempted to brandish their conservative credentials against that of the other’s. Hagerty has targeted Sethi’s time on the Massachusetts Medical Society, which supported former President Barack Obama ’s Affordable Care Act. The ad dubs Sethi as “Massachusetts Manny,” Boston.com reported .

Hagerty raised $8.3 million as of July 17, spending nearly $5.7 million in the same time. Hagerty has roughly $2.7 million cash on hand heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Although Flinn lacks major endorsements, he has slightly outperformed Sethi due to the $4.9 million he contributed to his own campaign. Sethi contributed more than $1.9 million to his campaign and received an additional $2.7 million from others. He has nearly $386,000 cash on hand.

The major donors to Hagerty’s campaign are from leadership PACs controlled by fellow Republicans, which have donated $189,000 to Hagerty. He also received $529,000 in donations from donors in the well-funded securities and investment industry. Before his tenure as an ambassador, Hagerty worked as a financial consultant, while also serving in various capacities in numerous Republican administrations and campaigns.

Sethi’s professional experience also translated to campaign donations. Individuals and PACs in the healthcare sector contributed $483,000 to Sethi’s campaign.

As the only candidates to receive outside support, Sethi and Hagerty have been at the center of the race. Sethi’s support has come from Protect Freedom PAC , which has spent $1.5 million backing his Senate bid. Protect Freedom PAC has connections to one of Sethi’s major endorsers — Paul — and is mainly financed by Jeff Yass. Yass is a stock trader who sits on the board of the libertarian Cato Institute and was a major donor to Paul’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Sethi also has outside aid from the Conservative Outsiders PAC . The group has spent $1 million attacking Hagerty, in ads saying he is a “liberal” with connections to China. The Tennessee Journal reported one of the donors to the group was Sethi’s state finance chairman — David Ingram — who gave $100,000 to the super PAC.

Standing with Conservatives , a group that opposes Sethi’s candidacy, has spent $1.3 million opposing the surgeon. One of the attack ads challenges Sethi’s conservative credentials, citing a donation to frequent Democratic fundraising conduit ActBlue, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported . America One PAC has also spent $375,000 against Sethi.

The Columbia Daily Herald reported a tight race between Sethi and Hagerty. Internal polling has Hagerty leading Sethi by only 2 points. The Republican nominee will most likely face James Mackler in fall. Mackler has raised $2.1 million throughout the cycle, far more than his opponents in the Democratic primary.



For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: Feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit the Center for Responsive Politics.For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: [email protected]