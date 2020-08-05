We’re Looking For A Temporary Producer For Our Politics Podcast

Articles

The next few months are going to be exciting — and busy! — for the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast. We’re hiring a producer in a temporary role through Inauguration Day 2021 to work 2-3 days a week in the beginning, and perhaps more often as the election approaches. You’ll help with production on our politics podcast, particularly with audio editing and research.

You will also work with our producer and host, Galen Druke, every week, playing an integral role in what goes on the air. A typical week might include doing a research roundup for our Monday show, helping book a guest for a Thursday show and pulling archival audio for a long-term documentary project.

We’re looking for someone with:

Fluency in audio-editing software, ideally Pro Tools or Hindenburg.

A deep understanding of the 2020 election and an ability to track political news as it develops.

Some experience reporting or producing political journalism. Student journalism counts!

Bonus skill:

Some experience booking guests — we’ll be asking you to find sources, decide which sources are the best ones to speak to and prep for those interviews.

The job can be done remotely, regardless of the status of the pandemic. If this sounds appealing, please apply! Send a cover letter with thoughts on the podcast and a resume to galen dot druke at fivethirtyeight dot com.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/were-looking-for-a-temporary-producer-for-our-politics-podcast/