Trump Baselessly Claims Voting In Person Will Be &#8216;Very Safe&#8217; In November

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 12:58 Hits: 3

As part of his attacks against voting by mail, President Donald Trump dismissed on Wednesday morning the notion that mail-in ballots protect voters from COVID-19, claiming without evidence that it’ll be “very safe” to show up at the polling sites in person on November 3.

Trump told the hosts of “Fox and Friends” that Americans will “do whatever they have to do” to vote in person because “we have people that really want to get out and vote.”

“It’s going to be very safe,” he said without offering a shred of evidence.

The President argued that the elections are “a long ways off.”

“A lot of things are going to happen,” he said.

“But we could have a second wave,” replied “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade. “The virus has got a mind of its own.”

Trump dodged Kilmeade’s point, deflecting instead to the spikes in COVID-19 cases other countries.

“A lot of countries are having a…but nobody ever talks about that,” he said. “We have done an incredible job in this country, an incredible job.”

However, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield has said he is “worried” about a COVID-19 resurgence in the coming months.

“I do think the fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021 are probably going to be one of the most difficult times that we have experienced in American public health because of the co-occurrence of COVID and influenza,” he said last week.

Listen to Trump below:

Trump claims without evidence that it's going to be "very safe" to vote in person in the November elections. pic.twitter.com/bLJQ3P1QXJ — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 5, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/bgJnDztrNxA/trump-baselessly-claims-voting-in-person-will-be-very-safe-in-november