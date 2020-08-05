The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marshall Tops Kobach in Kansas Senate Primary 

Voters in the U.S. state of Kansas have picked Congressman Roger Marshall from a field of 11 Republican candidates, including former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach, to be the nominee for U.S. Senate in the November election. 

Marshall will now go up against Barbara Bollier in the contest to fill the seat of retiring Republican Senator Pat Roberts. 

Roberts endorsed Marshall in the race, as did many Republican leaders who expressed concern that voters might not support Kobach and his more polarizing record.  

In a House of Representatives primary in Kansas, first-term Congressman Steve Watkins will lose his seat after being defeated by state treasurer Jake LaTurner. 

FILE - Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 30, 2019. ,

In Arizona, a November Senate matchup is now set between incumbent Republican Martha McSally and former astronaut and Democrat Mark Kelly. 

Longtime Congressman Lacy Clay will lose his seat in the House of Representatives representing a Missouri district after voters in a Democratic primary chose progressive activist Cori Bush. 

Election officials in Michigan are expected to declare a winner Wednesday in the House Democratic primary between incumbent Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. 

In another Michigan district, Iraq War veteran Peter Meijer won the Republican primary in the race to replace retiring Congressman Justin Amash.  

