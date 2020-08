Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 09:50 Hits: 2

Former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe is to be held under house arrest while he is investigated for allegedly bribing witnesses in a case against him.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/05/899230731/columbia-supreme-court-places-former-president-under-house-arrest?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics