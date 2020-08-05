FINALLY: Missouri Voters Pass Constitutional Amendment Approving Medicaid Expansion

Articles

There were a few shockers in last night's elections, and the best one is that Missouri voters became the 38th state to expand Medicaid, approving a constitutional amendment by 52-48%. Via Politico: The ballot initiative’s organizers focused on similar messages from other successful Medicaid expansion campaigns. They highlighted the federal support it would bring to cash-strapped rural hospitals, after 10 have closed since 2014 and others face financial peril. The federal government provides 90 percent of funding for Medicaid expansion, more generous than the 65 percent rate Missouri receives for its existing program. “Quite frankly, Missourians are sick and tired of not getting their fair share. They pay their taxes, they've seen now 37 other states use that money to expand access to health care. Meanwhile, our economy's clearly ailing here,” Jack Cardetti, the campaign’s spokesperson, said last week. The ballot measure adds the Medicaid expansion into the state’s constitution, effectively barring Republican lawmakers from adding conservative elements to the program — like work requirements and premiums — as other states sought to do following similar initiatives.

