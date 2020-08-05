Articles

Juanita Jean’s: It would probably be illegal to call a male “Karen” anything other than “Tucker.” Pharyngula: “@Sciencing_Bi” is dead, but not from Coronavirus. Calculated Risk: House prices jumped by almost five percent compared to June 2019. How long can that last? Mock, Paper, Scissors: And now for the latest episode of “What’s the Matter with Kansas?” Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "My focus is to create a red-state model that allows the Republican ticket to say, 'See, we've got a different way, and it works.'" (Kansas GOP Governor Sam Brownback, February 4, 2013.) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

