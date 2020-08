Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 22:04 Hits: 1

Congressional Democrats and Trump administration officials say they are aiming to have a deal on a fifth coronavirus package this week, in what would mark an escalation of the pace of the talks thus far.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/510566-lawmakers-aim-for-covid-19-relief-deal-this-week