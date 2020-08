Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 22:56 Hits: 1

Players around the WNBA are wearing shirts in support of one of Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R-Ga.) — a co-owner of the league's Atlanta Dream — Democratic challengers in Georgia's special Senate election in November.The black t-shirts read "Vote...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/510574-wnba-players-wear-vote-warnock-shirts-in-support-of-loeffler-democratic