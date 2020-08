Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 20:18 Hits: 7

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak about a new bill to expand mail-in voting during times of emergency that he signed Monday.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/04/899076014/nevada-gov-on-a-law-that-expands-mail-in-voting?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics