Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020

Six states will purchase 3 million rapid tests, and more states may join the consortium. Maryland, Virginia, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio and Massachusetts want to stem a severe testing shortage.

(Image credit: John Minchillo/AP)

