CNN Host Cuts Off Trump Flack's Lies: 'You're Saying A Bunch Of Crap'

Trump lackey Mercedes Schlapp was in cleanup mode after Donald Trump reversed his current vote-by-mail vendetta to encourage Floridians to...vote by mail. They start out the day with a set of talking points, and even after Donald blows them up, they keep on with them, because they know if they repeat the lie often enough unchallenged, it'll magically turn into fact. This was why Schlapp found herself facing down CNN's Brianna Keilar over the issue of mail-in voting. As usual, Schlapp filibustered and interrupted with nonsensical rhetorical questions intended to distract everyone from the fact that Trump is fine with mail-in voting in Florida but not Nevada, whose state legislature just approved mail-in voting for the General Election. Since Nevada is a blue state, it's unacceptable. But for Florida, it's just fine. This is the hypocrisy that Republicans are trying to use to cheat their way into a second term for Trump. Despite Schlapp's nonsense, Keilar remained measured for the most part, reminding Schlapp that we are in the midst of a pandemic, and so perhaps another approach is called for. Schlapp kept trying to make a distinction between mail-in voting and absentee voting. Keilar finally asked, "Explain to our viewers what the difference is between absentee voting and mail-in voting."

