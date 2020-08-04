Small donors flock to Republicans challenging high-profile Democrats

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 20:49 Hits: 4

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is one of a number of high-profile Democrats facing a Republican opponent who has used her fame to boost fundraising efforts. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Nothing motivates donors like dislike. At least that’s the hope of Republican candidates running longshot campaigns to replace high-profile Democrats in deep-blue districts, many of whom are fueling their bids with small-dollar donations from Republicans across the country.

Among the Republican House candidates who received more than 60 percent of their funds from small donors , half, or eight, are running against high-profile Democratic incumbents. Five are challenging “squad” members Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), with three vying to take on Omar in November. Others are challenging Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-Fla.) and Maxine Waters (D-Calif.). All but two are facing Democratic incumbents. Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who have high profiles because of theatrics at televised hearings and their association with the (far-right?) House Freedom Caucus, also made the list.

To collect donations online, Republican candidates rely almost exclusively on WinRed, a fundraising platform endorsed by leading Republicans, including President Donald Trump . The platform facilitates a joint fundraising tactic that allows one campaign to borrow another’s donor list, in exchange for a cut of the total cash raised. That boosts the national value of longshot campaigns against high-profile Democrats who are deeply unpopular with the Republican base and motivates small-dollar contributors. The platform was launched last year with the goal of mimicking the success of the Democratic site ActBlue, which helped Democrats raise more money than Republicans in House races this cycle.

Among the top Democrats reporting high percentages of fundraising from small individual donations, most are fighting for open seats in safely democratic districts. Incumbent Ocasio-Cortez, who has long touted her success with small-dollar donors, also ranks near the top.

Republican House candidate Lacy Johnson has raised $4.3 million, even more than incumbent Omar, who he may challenge in November. Nearly 80 percent, or $3.4 million, came from small-dollar donors. Johnson’s campaign manager, Anton Lazzaro, said that challenging a high profile Democrat has been a boon for fundraising, even in a district that leans strongly Democratic where his candidate has little chance of victory. He also must first win a three-way primary on Aug. 11.

Johnson’s campaign has spent over $591,000 on Facebook ads, more than double what Omar has. Only $16,000 of that targeted Minnesotans, compared to $172,000 spent on ads targeting California, Texas and Florida, where the online campaign has focused heavily. Almost all the ads referenced, or featured pictures of, Omar.

“The strategy of the campaign is to raise as much money as possible from all 50 states in order to take Lacy’s message directly to this urban district,” Lazzaro said in an email. “We now have over a million dollars which allows us to even make the argument we’re competitive against a nationally known candidate like Ilhan Omar.”

Johnson and Omar face primaries Aug. 11. Like Johnson, Omar is among the top recipients of small-dollar donations by percent of her total fundraising, with 92 percent of her contributor dollars coming from out of state. Omar is also facing a Democratic primary challenger, Anotone Melton-Meaux, who has raised over $4 million, mostly from large individual contributions, by positioning himself as a more moderate alternative. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz endorsed Omar late last month.

Other campaigns have used similar strategies. Republican House candidate John Cummings , who is challenging Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s strongly Democratic 14th District, has raised $3.3 million, with 73 percent coming from small-dollar donations. Most of his campaign money comes from out-of-state . Unlike Johnson’s campaign though, Cummings has relied little on online advertising, instead spending close to $1 million on mailers and phone calls to voters.

Joe Collins , a Republican challenging longtime Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) in California’s strongly Democratic 43rd District , has raised $3.4 million, 78 percent of which was from small-dollar donors. Seventy percent of that is from out of state. Collins has spent $286,000 on Facebook and Google ads. Unlike several other long-shot Republican bids, Collins’ ads largely target users in the state where he’s campaigning, California.

When asked whether he thought Johnson’s Minnesota campaign was taking potential donor money from campaigns with a better shot at victory in November, Lazarro said there was a bigger strategy at work.

“President Trump lost in the state by 40,000 votes and that’s because for decades our party has done abysmal in urban districts like MN05,” Lazarro said. “And if you look at the most conservative districts in the country, most of them the Democrats are still in the mid-30th percentile. And if Republicans can even be respectably competitive, let’s call it, in districts like this, it’s gonna change the face of statewide swing states like Minnesota and Michigan.”

Speaking of Michigan, Lazarro referred specifically to Republican Senate candidate John James, who managed to outraise Democratic incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) as other Republicans struggled .Trump won the state in 2016 by a small margin — just over 10,000 votes –– helping cement his electoral college victory.



