The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Makes A Big Exception In His War On Mail-In Voting

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Trump Makes A Big Exception In His War On Mail-In Voting

Hear those squeaks? That’s the sound of President Donald Trump furiously back-peddling after months of a sustained campaign against voting by mail — at least when it comes to Florida.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” Trump tweeted. “Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!”

Does Trump’s sudden enthusiastic endorsement have something to do with the fact that enrollment for Florida’s mail-in voting program among Democratic voters is eclipsing that of Republican voters, who’ve been told by their party leader for months that voting by mail lead will lead to the “most corrupt election” in American history, by over 300,000? Who’s to say, really?

In other news, election polls show that Trump is currently trailing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by more than 5points in the crucial swing state.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/1nlWsL-XjCk/trump-makes-a-big-exception-in-his-war-on-mail-in-voting

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version