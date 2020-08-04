Peter Navarro Shamelessly Shills For Unproven Drug: 'Doctors' Opinions Are A Dime A Dozen'

Articles

CNN host Jim Sciutto took on White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday about his evangelism of the drug hydroxychloroquine. During an interview with Navarro, Sciutto noted that Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary Brett Giroir had recently said that there is no benefit in taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19. “Given your past public support for it,” Sciutto said, “is it time for the administration to focus on proven treatments for COVID rather than one that has not been proven?” “I take exception to Giroir’s analysis,” Navarro objected. “He hasn’t looked at the data.” “It’s his job to look at the data,” the CNN host noted. Navarro replied by encouraging Sciutto to interview several doctors who support the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19. “Doctors opinions are a dime a dozen,” the trade adviser continued. “And you’ve got some doctors who say it doesn’t work, you’ve got some doctors who say it does.” “But it’s not a both sides thing,” Sciutto observed. “There’s a process for approving drugs in this country. There’s a reason the FDA hasn’t approved it. And this hasn’t passed muster so why all the focus on that drug? Why not focus on things that work like remdesivir?”

