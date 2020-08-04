Project Veritas' James O'Keefe Leads 2020 Voter Suppression Efforts For GOP

Articles

The New Republic published an exhaustive piece on James O'Keefe and his group, "Project Veritas" — who have been an integral part of the GOP's plan to steal the 2020 presidential election for well over a year, now. These efforts fall under the code name "Diamond Dog," and they predate the pandemic by half-a-year, at least. The sole purpose of "Diamond Dog" is to re-elect Donald Trump. According to The New Republic: Well before the pandemic drew national attention to mail-in voting, these documents show a discernible focus on “ballot harvesting” as part of the larger Republican effort to paint voting by mail as a threat to democracy. The concern stems from the party’s entrenched belief that, as Trump has tweeted, vote-by-mail “doesn’t work out well for Republicans,” since it often helps low-income people and minorities. Talk about failing up. O'Keefe is the guy who couldn't pull off a sting operation even if the lead singer of the Police himself was involved. His pathetic attempts to "expose" liberal politicians and media organizations for wrong-doing and bias are legendary in their incompetence — bordering on comical — and here he is at the center of the metastasizing Republican movement to de-legitimize the vote.

