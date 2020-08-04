Trump Brings The Narcissistic Crazy In Lengthy Interview With Jonathan Swan

Articles

It's long, but you really should watch this to see just how nuts Trump is as Axios reporter Jonathan Swan pins him down in a way few reporters do for this HBO interview. Like when Trump says U.S. coronavirus deaths were "lower than the world" when Swan asked about the pandemic. "I'm talking about deaths as a proportion of the population. That's where the U.S. is really bad," Swan said. Watch him use his bullshit handouts to try to intimidate Swan into agreeing with him. "You're not reporting it correctly, Jonathan," he says. He tells him "you can't" measure coronavirus deaths as a percentage of the population, insisting they had to be measured as a percentage of cases. (Watch Swan's reaction.) He tried to claim that the U.S. had coronavirus "under control," but Swan kept asking if 1,000 American deaths a day was "under control." "They are dying, that's true. It is what it is," Trump said. "But that doesn't mean we aren't doing everything that we can. It's under control as much as you can control it." There you go: It is what it is. Who, me? I don't have anything to do with all those bodies piling up! Watch as he repeats right wing conspiracy theories about mail-in voting. Or insists there was nothing wrong with wishing accused child rapist and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell well. I only wish Swan had pinned him down on destroying the post office in order to win. "It is what it is."

