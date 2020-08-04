Secret Service Rams Into Parked Car With Young Moms And Their Babies. Why?

Articles

Imagine. It's a hot summer day, you decide to take your kids to splash in the fountains, and suddenly you're in the middle of this. A car drives into yours, you're handcuffed and told your car was reported stolen (it wasn't) and all this happens in front of your little ones. Via the Washington Post: It was a hot Thursday afternoon, so India Johnson, 26, and Yasmeen Winston, 25, decided to take their babies to splash in the fountains at the World War II Memorial. The women, best friends since seventh grade, parked on Constitution Avenue near the White House and prepared to walk to the Mall. Their babies were in the back seat, Mother Goose Club was singing through the car speakers, and the mothers were digging around in diaper bags when they heard the crash and felt the jolt. Johnson and Winston looked up. A Secret Service cruiser had driven into their front left bumper, Winston told The Washington Post. Within seconds, Winston recalled, a uniformed Secret Service officer was pointing a rifle at them, yelling “Get out!” and “Put your hands in the air!” More officers surrounded them with guns pulled, the women said.

