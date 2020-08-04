New Ad Aimed At Republican Christians: 'He's Using Us'

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020

A group called Republican Voters Against Trump is urging Christians and Republicans to not re-elect the Cheeto. Via Beliefnet: According to the Pew Research Center survey in July, white evangelical approval of Trump has slipped, but 8 in 10 say they would still vote for him. The recent release ad, entitled “Trump is Using Us,” features six Republican voters who talk about how Trump uses and manipulates Christians. In the minute-long video posted on the Republican Voters Against Trump YouTube channel, the group explains that the president doesn’t reflect Christianity or values based on his words and actions. One major highlight of the video was the comments Trump made following a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. At the time, he said there were “very fine people on both sides” when talking about protesters and rally-goers. They also brought up Trump retweeting a man shouting “white power!” on his Twitter page.

