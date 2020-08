Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 14:48 Hits: 4

The former national security adviser says her considerable experience in the executive branch would make her an effective vice president.

(Image credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/04/898878827/touting-her-experience-susan-rice-makes-her-case-for-bidens-vp-slot?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics