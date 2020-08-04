Trump Bypasses Senate To Put 'Racist Nutball' At Defense Dept

Articles

Anthony Tata was NEVER going to get Senate approval for a Department of Defense job. But why would Trump let THAT stop him? Wapo reports: MINUTES BEFORE Anthony J. Tata was set to testify last week before the Senate Armed Services Committee, the hearing on his nomination to a top policy position in the Pentagon was canceled. Committee Chairman James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) claimed the committee hadn’t received all the necessary documents, but it was clear that enough members of the committee — Republican and Democratic — knew enough about Mr. Tata and his bigoted views to realize he was completely unsuitable for this critical job. President Trump’s response? Doubling down on bigotry while showing total contempt for the U.S. Senate. On Sunday, the Pentagon announced Mr. Tata’s appointment to an acting position that doesn’t require Senate confirmation, with identical duties to the position for which the Senate did not deem him qualified. The New York Times has juicier bits:

