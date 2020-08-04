The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

South Dakota Annual Sturgis Rally Will Go On, Despite Concerns Over Pandemic

Despite the fact that South Dakota has seen an uptick of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, a positive of 6.5% as of this Monday, along with concerns from local residents, the annual biker rally at Sturgis is still on for 2020: More than 250,000 people are expected to rumble through western South Dakota, seeking the freedom of cruising the boundless landscapes in a state that has skipped lockdowns. The Aug. 7 to 16 event, which could be the biggest anywhere so far during the pandemic, will offer businesses that depend on the rally a chance to make up for losses caused by the coronavirus. But for many in Sturgis, a city of about 7,000, the brimming bars and bacchanalia will not be welcome during a pandemic. Though only about half the usual number of people are expected at this year’s event, residents were split as the city weighed its options. Many worried that the rally would cause an unmanageable outbreak of COVID-19. “This is a huge, foolish mistake to make to host the rally this year,” Sturgis resident Lynelle Chapman told city counselors at a June meeting. “The government of Sturgis needs to care most for its citizens.”

