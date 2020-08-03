The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Manhattan DA Investigating Trump For Bank And Insurance Fraud

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

The hits keep coming for Trump, and it couldn't happen to a nicer guy. Nicolle Wallace and Tim O'Brien discussed the latest legal blow: a court filing by Manhattan DA Cy Vance, showing that Cy Vance is looking into bank and insurance fraud by Trump and his company. According to Wallace, "[i]t's a broader scope than we first knew, and it comes as Vance continues to argue that the president must comply with the subpoena for eight years of his taxes." Here's O'Brien's take on that:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/cy-vance-now-investigating-trump-bank-and

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version