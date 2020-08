Articles

President Trump is scheduled to hold a coronavirus briefing at 5 p.m. ET Monday. The press conference comes after Trump called a dire warning about COVID-19 from Dr. Deborah Birx, a top health official, “pathetic.”

Follow along with the TPM staff’s coverage of the press conference below:

