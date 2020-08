Articles

Monday, 03 August 2020

Iowa Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield raised $132,000 by highlighting her dog Ringo after Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) accused Greenfield of “hiding in the basement” with him.On a call with supporters, Ernst said that while she was discussing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/510318-iowa-senate-candidate-raise-132k-after-dog-goes-viral