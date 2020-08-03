The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Judge Esther Salas Speaks Out After Son Killed, Husband Shot

Judge Salas released this statement via YouTube. For obvious reasons, Judge Salas is very emotional recounting her family's ordeal and the video is dificult to watch. Source: ABC7NY A federal judge in New Jersey is speaking out for the first time since her son was killed and husband hurt in an apparently targeted shooting. Federal Judge Esther Salas released an emotional YouTube video message recounting that tragic day on July 19. "While my husband is still in the hospital recovering from his multiple surgeries, we are living every parent's worst nightmare," Judge Esther Salas said. "Making preparations to bury, bury our only child, Daniel." ... Judge Salas is calling for action to address the lack of privacy afforded to federal judges. "I am begging those who are in power to do something," she said. "For my family, the threat was real and the free flow of information from the Internet allowed this sick and depraved human being to find all our personal information and target us."

