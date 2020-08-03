Trump's New Campaign Manager Will 'Try To Match His Work Ethic'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 16:51 Hits: 7

Despite claims by the Trump campaign to the contrary, former campaign manager Brad Parscale was demoted to senior adviser of something, and has been replaced by former Chris Christie aide of Bridge-Gate scandal infamy, Bill Stepien. Stepien made his first public appearance since accepting the new position on... where else.... Fox "news" this Monday, and following some gaslighting about how Joe Biden is an "empty vessel" that's been taken over by the "radical left" in the party, and denying that Trump is actually down in the polls, just as we've seen from the rest of the poll-truthers that have been filling the right-wing airways in recent weeks, Stepien was asked how he plans to move forward with the campaign.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/trumps-new-campaign-manager-says-hes-going