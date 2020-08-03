We're Gonna Need A Bigger Squad.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 August 2020

If you were able to take in Attorney General Bill Barr's House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing last week you no doubt noticed that some of the Democratic questioners were better than others. The internet certainly did. For example there was this response to one particularly astute inquisitor: "Rep. Jayapal was on fire today, and absolutely destroyed Bill Barr!" At a later hearing with members of Trump's coronavirus task force, there was another great questioner who was celebrated on twitter: Jamie Raskin is my new personal hero! - "a stack of paper is NOT A PLAN!" "Blaming China is not a plan." And the response to the speech last week by one of America's great future leaders was nothing short of rhapsodic: Perspective: AOC’s speech about Ted Yoho’s "apology" was a comeback for the ages That wasn't from some twitter fanboy. That was The Washington Post. What do all of these people have in common? They are all Blue America alumni and they were all elected thanks to people like you.

