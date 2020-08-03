The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Republican Convention Will Nominate Trump In Secret Shame

[Above, Trump arrives at the 2016 RNC. Apparently the Republican Party doesn't want to go through THAT again. -- eds.] The vote to renominate Prznint Stupid is going to be conducted in private this month, without members of the media present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention said, citing the coronavirus. “No witnesses,” Lord Damp Nut didn’t say, as he affixed the mask and entered the bank. Our pals over at Electoral Vote:

