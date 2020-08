Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 11:16 Hits: 7

NPR's Noel King speaks with Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia about concerns over whether delays and funding shortfalls at the U.S. Postal Service could impact mail-in voting in the fall.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/03/898513097/postal-changes-threaten-vote-by-mail-election-rep-connolly-says?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics