Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 August 2020

Balloon Juice: There may be another dimension in which Arizona Governor Doug Ducey can safely reopen schools in his state on August 17, but it’s not the one we’re living in. No More Mister Nice Blog: There may well be infinite timelines, but in none of them is Trump’s statement that “we have more COVID cases because we test more” anything other than completely f*cking stupid. Zandar Versus the Stupid: In the Republican timeline, time is running out for millions of Americans. Mahablog: There may be a multiverse in which Donald Trump’s repeatedly promised health care plan exists, but it’s not this one. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "We're going to have insurance for everybody." (President-Elect Donald Trump, January 14, 2017.) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

