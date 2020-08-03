The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mike's Blog Round Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Balloon Juice: There may be another dimension in which Arizona Governor Doug Ducey can safely reopen schools in his state on August 17, but it’s not the one we’re living in. No More Mister Nice Blog: There may well be infinite timelines, but in none of them is Trump’s statement that “we have more COVID cases because we test more” anything other than completely f*cking stupid. Zandar Versus the Stupid: In the Republican timeline, time is running out for millions of Americans. Mahablog: There may be a multiverse in which Donald Trump’s repeatedly promised health care plan exists, but it’s not this one. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "We're going to have insurance for everybody." (President-Elect Donald Trump, January 14, 2017.) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/mikes-blog-round-0

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version