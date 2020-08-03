The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Team Refuses To Say Whether Trump Wants Foreign Help Or Election Delay

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

It was another typical day on the Sunday shows, the place where America's most powerful people congregate to, for the most part, brazenly lie to us. Today's version came with one thing that the Trump team Very Much wants to talk about—banning social media app TikTok—and several they very much did not. The two things they didn't want to talk about: Whether Donald Trump has asked his staff about delaying the November elections, and whether Trump's White House and/or campaign will accept foreign "assistance" in defeating former Vice President Joe Biden. WATCH: Trump adviser Jason Miller is asked three (3) times whether the Trump administration or campaign would accept foreign assistance in this election.Three (3) times, he refuses to say no. pic.twitter.com/Kcgm021pHP — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 2, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/trump-team-refuses-say-whether-trump-wants

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version