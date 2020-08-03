Trump Team Refuses To Say Whether Trump Wants Foreign Help Or Election Delay

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 12:47 Hits: 7

It was another typical day on the Sunday shows, the place where America's most powerful people congregate to, for the most part, brazenly lie to us. Today's version came with one thing that the Trump team Very Much wants to talk about—banning social media app TikTok—and several they very much did not. The two things they didn't want to talk about: Whether Donald Trump has asked his staff about delaying the November elections, and whether Trump's White House and/or campaign will accept foreign "assistance" in defeating former Vice President Joe Biden. WATCH: Trump adviser Jason Miller is asked three (3) times whether the Trump administration or campaign would accept foreign assistance in this election.Three (3) times, he refuses to say no. pic.twitter.com/Kcgm021pHP — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 2, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/trump-team-refuses-say-whether-trump-wants