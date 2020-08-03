Where's The Beautiful New Health Care Plan Trump Promised Us?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 13:15 Hits: 7

CNN's John Avlon did a reality check about Trump's promised health care plan. "Remember this?" Universal. I am going to take care of everybody. Far less expensive and far better. We are going to be submitting in a couple of weeks a great health care plan. "That was candidate and freshly minted President Trump, vowing to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a miracle health care plan." In a couple weeks. "Here we are more than three years into the Trump presidency, six weeks into a pandemic, and here's the plan -- [ crickets ]. "But in fairness to the president, he has managed to get something done, dismantling key provisions of Obamacare in the courts, namely the individual mandate. Now he's marshaling his Justice Department to try to kill the whole thing, just as America is suffering through a pandemic that's killed more than 150,000 of our fellow Americans and infected millions more, all while the second quarter GDP number was the worst on record, nearly 33% in the red if it were extended to the whole year. So no wonder the president keeps promising that his mission to kill the Affordable Care Act won't actually remove one of the things that people really like about it."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/wheres-beautiful-new-health-care-plan